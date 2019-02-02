PORTAGE, IN - Annabelle Ehrsam Wilson (nee Bucko), 91, of Portage, formerly of Highland and Gary, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019. Annabelle is survived by her loving sons, Robert (Elizabeth), Thomas (Lisa), Randall (Melissa), Jeffery; grandchildren: Michael (Janet), Steven, Mikayla, Brian, Ellen, Anna; sister, Laura Mallonee; sisters in law, Judy Bucko and Sally Bucko; many loving nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Annabelle was preceded in death by her first husband of 29 years, Robert Ehrsam and her second husband, Richard Wilson along with her parents, Ann and Charles Bucko and brothers, Charles, Robert and Jack Bucko. Annabelle was an active member of St. Mark Parish, St. Joan of Arc Parish, Andrean Athletic Club, Andrean Parents Association along with being a Den Mother to many Cub Scouts.
Friends are invited to visit with Annabelle's family on Sunday, February 3, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. St. Joan of Arc Parish, 200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville, IN at 10:00 a.m with short visitation from 9:30-10:00 a.m. prior to the mass. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. The family asks donations be made to the Andrean Foundation, St. Joan of Arc Parish orHarbor Light Hospice in Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com