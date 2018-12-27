Try 1 month for 99¢
Annabelle Kaminski (nee Kepchar)

ST. JOHN, IN - Annabelle Kaminski (nee Kepchar), age 85 of St. John, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018. She is survived by her four children: Donald (Cindy) Kaminski, Michele (Chase) Loupee, Theodore (Stephanie) Kaminski, Jr., James Kaminski; nine grandchildren: Lindsay, Michael, Patrick Kaminski, Jeffrey Tucker, Corey Anne (David) Block, Ryan Loupee, Arianna, Alex, and Indiana Kaminski; sister Mary Anne (Arthur) Castellani; sister-in-law Mary Kay Kepchar; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Theodore; parents Mike and Anna Kepchar; and her four brothers: Michael, John, Alex, and George Kepchar.

Mrs. Kaminski was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Annabelle was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1952. She worked as a civil servant with the Ross Township Assessor's Office with over 14 years of service. Annabelle was a very loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother who always spoiled her grandkids.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday from 3:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:30 A.M. DIRECTLY from SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) with Rev. James Meade officiating. There will be visitation at the church 1/2 hour prior to Mass. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, http://www.hospiceofcalumet.org/get-involved/donate.

