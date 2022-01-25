WHITING, IN - Anne A. Tarastak, 97 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved daughter of Anthony and Pauline (Dubec) Tarastak. She is survived by her close friends and caregivers, Thomas Dabertin and Jeannine Dabertin and many dear cousins, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond.; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Ann Tarastak was born in Whiting, Indiana on September 26, 1924. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1942. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was a retiree of the Amoco Oil Whiting Refinery with a service of 30 years. Anne will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400