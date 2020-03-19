MERRILLVILLE, IN - Anne C. Anderson (nee Fiorio), age 76, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Anne is survived by her husband of 30 years, Howard "Strike" Anderson; children: Dawn (Kelly) Anderson and Phillip Anderson; grandchildren: Ashley and Kyle Rhine, and Ryan Anderson; brothers: Lee (Pat) Fiorio and Michael (Cathy) Fiorio; brother-in-law, Gary Anderson; sister-in-law, Judy Grimane; sisters: Elizabeth (Richard) Sczurko, Christine Fiorio and Marianne (David) Ward.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents: Lee and Helen Fiorio; brother, Robert Fiorio; and many nieces and nephews.

Anne was a member of the Crown Point Moose Lodge 260 and American Legion Post 20. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, bowling and fishing. Anne loved to cook, but especially loved spending time with her friends and family.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Anne's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/give.

View Anne's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.