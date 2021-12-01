Anne D. Collins

Anne was born on July 25, 1934 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to Chauncey and Sarah Darling. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from John Brown University in 1959, majoring in radio production. She married Arthur Collins in 1957 and they raised three sons. They moved to Indiana in the early 1960's. She loved her adopted state where she began her career as a teacher. Anne earned her master's degree from Indiana University, and went on to become an outspoken advocate for education. Besides teaching, she started a Montessori school, was the director of Lake Ridge Head Start, and the principal of Hosford Park Elementary School. Anne was a leader in her hometown of Merrillville, serving on the town board, and once running for state representative. She was an inspiration to her family, friends, and community.