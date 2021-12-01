Anne D. Collins
July 25, 1934 — Nov. 25, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN — On November 25, 2021, Anne D. Collins, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 87.
Anne was born on July 25, 1934 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to Chauncey and Sarah Darling. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from John Brown University in 1959, majoring in radio production. She married Arthur Collins in 1957 and they raised three sons. They moved to Indiana in the early 1960's. She loved her adopted state where she began her career as a teacher. Anne earned her master's degree from Indiana University, and went on to become an outspoken advocate for education. Besides teaching, she started a Montessori school, was the director of Lake Ridge Head Start, and the principal of Hosford Park Elementary School. Anne was a leader in her hometown of Merrillville, serving on the town board, and once running for state representative. She was an inspiration to her family, friends, and community.
Anne is survived by her three children: Tracy (Brenda), Scott (Judith), and Michael (Mary T.); nine grandchildren: Matthew, Rebecca, Jacqueline, Victoria, Isobel, Faith, Benjamin, Samuel, and Amy; five great-grandchildren; and siblings: Franklin, Jane, and Gary.
A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 4th DIRECTLY at Bethel Church 10202 Broadway, Crown Point, IN at 12:00 PM. Anne will lie-in-state at the church from 11:00 AM until time of services. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com