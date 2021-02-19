Anne D. Salley (nee Mateja)

WHITING, IN — Anne D. Salley (nee Mateja), 101 of Whiting, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 14, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Salley who passed away June 20, 1983; loving mother of Charles P. (Sandra) Salley; two granddaughters, Christine and Lauren; dearest sister of Irene Mateja, Barbara Kruczek and the late George, John and Joseph Mateja, Sophie Mayernik, Theresa Hartig and Mary Companik; cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.

Anne Salley was born on July 11, 1919, in Whiting, Indiana, to George and Johanna Mateja and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the Alleluia Community Choir, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81, and had been a volunteer at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center for 30 years. She was a retiree of Lever Bros. (Unilever) Co., Hammond, with a service of 35 years. Anne was an avid knitter, she loved to crochet (making countless afghan blankets for friends and family) and made thousands of Rosaries for the missions. Devoted to her family, Anne will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund, c/o St. John Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400