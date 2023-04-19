Aug. 8, 1924 - April 7, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Anne Dorsey Novak passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023, after 98 adventurous years of living.

Anne was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 8, 1924, to parents Patrick and Mary (O'Shea) Dorsey. Anne was the oldest of five siblings. She earned her undergraduate degree in 1945 from Mount Mercy College, currently Carlow University, in Pittsburgh. She then started graduate studies and worked on the east coast and several years in California. She returned to Pittsburgh and proudly earned a master's degree in Social Work.

She met her future husband, Bernard Novak, through The Catholic Theatre Guild of Pittsburgh. After announcing their engagement on Christmas Eve 1954, they were married in November of 1956. They relocated to Connecticut for Bernie's work where two of her surviving sons (Michael and Paul) were born. After another short transfer back to Pittsburgh, where her third surviving son (Mark) was born, they relocated again to Hammond, Indiana. Her professional career in social work was long and varied, culminating as a senior leader for Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Gary. In 1990, she and Bernie retired to Bloomington, Indiana, to be closer to family.

Anne loved to sing, travel (even if it was to the park for a picnic) and cook. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and made several trips to Ireland. Over her entire life she was a strident voice for social justice and the rights of underserved and marginalized populations. Her long-winded stories were matched by a quick wit, sharp attention to detail, and a giant amount of love for her family, friends, and humanity.

Anne is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Bernard Joseph Novak, parents Patrick and Mary Dorsey, sisters Mary Elizabeth Dorsey and Bernadette Caldwell, brother Jerome, and son Patrick. She is survived by sister Miriam (Russ) Maine, sons Michael (Susan) Novak, Paul Novak, and Mark (Katherine) Novak and three grandchildren.

The entire Novak family would like to express their utmost gratitude to Envivet. Paul's Hermitage in Beech Grove, Indiana, for providing Anne such a warm and loving environment in her final years.

We are heartbroken to lose someone so special. She was a wonderful woman who will be deeply missed.

There will be a Celebration of Life at St Paul's Catholic Center in Bloomington on Monday April 24 2023. Calling will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by funeral mass at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities USA or to your local diocese.

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com.