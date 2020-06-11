WHITING, IN - Anne F. "Honey" Lissy (nee Petrigan) 94 of Whiting, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Meadows of Town Center, Merrillville. She was the beloved wife of the late Vladimir "Loddy" Lissy who passed away January 2, 2004; loving mother of Mark (Doreen) Lissy and Terry (Rene') Lissy; adoring grandmother of Katie (Ryan) Barr, Jamie, Christine and Corey Lissy; cherished sister of Marilyn (late Joseph) Tomko and the late Helen (late George) Vida and Gerry (late John) Sciacero; dearest sister-in-law of Anthony Lissy and Eleanor (late Adolph) Biel; dear niece of Jane (late George) Curosh; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial was offered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. You may view the Mass at www.stjohnbap.org . Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Honey Lissy was born on June 19, 1925 in Whiting, Indiana to Michael and Mary (Curosh) Petrigan. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1943. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and the former Whiting K of C Wives Club. Honey enjoyed baking, making noodles and knitting. Devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Meadows and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Honey. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer Foundation or to "Forever Blue and Gold" (St. John School Alumni Assoc.) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400