Anne F. Krug

Anne, the matriarch off the Krug family, was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Gertrude and Anthony Panka, the youngest of five siblings who preceded her in death. A proud graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Elizabeth she went on to become a RN at the Elizabeth General School of Nursing, graduating in 1949. Nursing was not just her career it was her way of life as she cared for all the family. On May 19, 1951 she wed Thomas G. Krug and they enjoyed 61 years together. Their union produced three surviving children. Thomas G. Krug (Lorraine), John Krug (Candy) and Maryanne Krug with whom she resided for the last 13 years. She is united now with baby Anthony whom we never met but loved equally. She had 7 grandchildren, Melissa, Kate, Stephanie, Loretta, Victoria, Timothy and Patty and 15 great grandchildren soon 16.Anne enjoyed her diverse nursing career and maintained a close relationship with her classmates. She was an active participant in the Harvard Health Nurses Study for over 50 years. Results from nurses in this study have generated advancements in health care for all women. She was an active member and former Trustee of St. Michael's Church in Elizabeth, N.J. before retiring to Pawleys Island, S.C. for 23 enjoyable years where she was a founding active participant at Precious Blood of Christ Church participating in numerous ministries, and volunteered with Birth Right and Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Rarely idle, she became an artist too and we all treasure her works. More recently she often enjoyed the company of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the company of church family, especially those she affectionately referred to as "The Jesus Ladies".