Anne Ferguson

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Roderick, her daughter, Linda Ayukawa, her grandson, Jamie Ayukawa, her sisters Kathleen Landeck and Sister Mary Josephine McGuire, and her brother, Frank McGuire, Jr. Anne met her husband, Rod, when he came to Chicago while serving as a World War II pilot in the US Army Air Corps. After the war, Rod moved to Chicago from his home in upstate New York, and he and Anne married on April 12, 1947.

Anne was a very active and independent woman and lived on her own until less than two months before she died. She was smart, funny and feisty, and she inspired many with her positive, cheerful outlook on life. If you knew her, you loved her. Anne loved to travel, golf and play bridge with her many friends, and she enjoyed and was skilled at various other hobbies. Anne's Catholic faith was very important to her, and she was active in many church organizations over the years. As her children grew older, Anne re-entered the workplace and was most proud of the 21 years she spent with the Better Business Bureau of NW Indiana, where she became the Director of Arbitration. She also volunteered with many non-profit organizations in the area.