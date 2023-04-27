Oct. 1, 1931 - April 11, 2023

GREEN VALLEY, AZ - Anne G. Wolfe, 91, formerly of Green Valley, AZ and Highland, IN, passed away peacefully. Preceded in death by husband of 52 years, John F. Wolfe, son John D. Wolfe.

Survived by daughter Julia (Joseph) Shoaf, son Robert (Leah) Wolfe, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Friends of Madera Canyon friendsofmaderacanyon.org/ or Dysphagia Outreach Project www.dysphagiaoutreach.org/ Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at friedrichjones.com/obituaries.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday June 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church Naperville IL.

Private Interment at East Fox Lake Cemetery