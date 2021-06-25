Anne J. Krpan

Jan. 19, 1926 June 20, 2021

Anne J. Krpan, age 95, passed away on June 20, 2021, at Broadway Methodist, surrounded by loving family. Anne was born in Gary, IN, on January 19, 1926, to Daniel and Milka (Ahcin) Krpan. She attended Holy Trinity Grade School and was a graduate of Froebel High School, class of 1944.

Upon graduating, Anne accepted a position as a nanny for the family of Dr. Julius Chevigny and over time cared for eight children ranging in age from infant to teenager. She remained with the family for nearly thirteen years and left a lasting impression on the children. She is fondly remembered by them and many of their friends who remained in the Gary area.

In the late 1950s, Anne was hired by Jewel Foods where she was a member of the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union. As the company grew and opened new locations, Anne moved to new stores, serving customers throughout Northwest IN, making lasting friendships, and embracing adventures, landing her as far away as Spain and as out of character as Las Vegas. She remained with Jewel until her retirement in the early 1990s.