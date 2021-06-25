Anne J. Krpan
Jan. 19, 1926 June 20, 2021
Anne J. Krpan, age 95, passed away on June 20, 2021, at Broadway Methodist, surrounded by loving family. Anne was born in Gary, IN, on January 19, 1926, to Daniel and Milka (Ahcin) Krpan. She attended Holy Trinity Grade School and was a graduate of Froebel High School, class of 1944.
Upon graduating, Anne accepted a position as a nanny for the family of Dr. Julius Chevigny and over time cared for eight children ranging in age from infant to teenager. She remained with the family for nearly thirteen years and left a lasting impression on the children. She is fondly remembered by them and many of their friends who remained in the Gary area.
In the late 1950s, Anne was hired by Jewel Foods where she was a member of the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union. As the company grew and opened new locations, Anne moved to new stores, serving customers throughout Northwest IN, making lasting friendships, and embracing adventures, landing her as far away as Spain and as out of character as Las Vegas. She remained with Jewel until her retirement in the early 1990s.
Moving to different stores was both a challenge and a catalyst – in the early years with Jewel she was able to walk to work. The new stores in the suburbs meant driving. So, in the early 1970s, she got behind the wheel for the first time, bought a 1972 Chevelle, and never looked back! She drove until the age of 93 in the winter of 2019 when her 1997 Chevy broke down. She had an independent streak and only asked for help as a last resort. She remained in her home in Merrillville until her death, a true role model for all of us.
Anne was a founding member of St. Joseph the Worker Church where she served for years on the Rosary Sodality. She was a lifetime member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 170, and, more recently, a member of the Club of Retired Croatians, meeting at the Croatian Center in Merrillville until the pandemic hit.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Milka, and her twin sisters: Margaret, who died at 9 months in 1923, and Millie Krpan Sanders who died in 2009. She is survived by her nieces and nephews who really believe she was our second "Mom": Mary (Dean) Lauritzen, West Point, NE; Joanne Sanders, Indianapolis; Stephen Sanders, Merrillville; David (Betsy) Sanders, Gainesville, FL; Thomas Sanders, Austin, TX; and Joseph (Carol) Sanders. Crown Point. She is also survived by several cousins in the US and Slovenia, and several Great Nieces and Nephews who all think she is the Greatest "Auntie".
We thank you, Auntie, for all that you have been to us over the years. We will miss you and your Poppy Seed Cake! And we will never forget your favorite nickname that none of us has outgrown. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral will take place Monday, June 28, 2021, beginning at 9:30 a.m. from BURNS FUNERAL HOME proceeding to St. Joseph the Worker Church, 330 E. 45th Ave., (Gary) Glen Park for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com