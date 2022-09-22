 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anne Karabatsos (nee Subotich)

HIGHLAND, IN - Anne Karabatsos (nee Subotich) of Highland, IN, passed away at her home on September 19, 2022, at the age of 97.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Chrisanne (Angelo) Licata, Sandra (William) Meyer, Patricia (Julius) Lapkus, Nadine Kary, Connie (Michael Milich) Dedelow; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Goddaughter Nancy Roberts; loving cousins: Hana Ralich and Sofea Panos. In addition to her "Loyal Subject" Tony Lang and Honorary #6 Judith Shulock, Anne leaves behind numerous special nieces, nephews and friends she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Chris Karabatsos.

Visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Schererville, IN. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be followed by the church service. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.

Anne was a member of the St George Greek Orthodox Church, Schererville and the Ladies Philoptochos Society.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.

Arrangements by LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.

