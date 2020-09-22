 Skip to main content
Anne Kehayia

Anne Kehayia

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Anne Kehayia, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She is survived by her brother, George Kehayia. Preceded in death by her parents: Orestos "George" and Evdoxia "Eve" Kehayia.

Anne retired from U. S. Steel after 51 years of employment. She loved gardening and animals. She especially loved her dogs. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 9:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral (8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN). Rev. Theodore Poteres officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. For information call 219-980-1141.

