CALUMET CITY, IL - Anne M. Gruszecki (nee Slawnikowski), age 98, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away November 18, 2018. She is survived by her loving daughter, Virginia (Dennis Grant) Dawson; beloved grandchildren: Dawn Cittadino; cherished great-grandchild, Gianna; numerous nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her brothers.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Monday, November 26, 2018 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Interment services will be private. For information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.