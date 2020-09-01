Anne M. Kolavo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN – Anne (Stefanich) Kolavo, age 99, died peacefully and of natural causes, on May 31, 2020, at Life Care Center of Rochester, IN. She was born April 2, 1921, in East Chicago, IN. She was a long time member of Holy Trinity Croatian Church in East Chicago, IN, where she was baptized, attended school, and was married to her husband, Joe.

She loved to cook, garden and make trips to local fruit orchards and garden centers. She was a big fan and follower of all Chicago sports teams. Anne was an avid bingo player where she made many lifelong friends and loved to visit casinos. She was always ready to host or attend an event and she was the "life of every party!”

We love you Mom and we will miss you forever.

Anne is preceded in death by her mother, Mariana; father, Peter; stepfather, Joe Zic; brother, Joe Zic; husband, Joe Kolavo; infant daughter, Veronica and daughter, JoAnne Brueggeman.

She is survived by her sister, Petra (late Roman) Ostrowski; sister-in-law, Betty (late Joe) Zic; daughter, Bobbie (Jim) Citta; son, Joe (Jennifer) Kolavo; daughter, Christine Kolavo; grandchildren: Tracy (Will) Shearer, Matthew (Ellen) Brueggeman, Katie (Kyle) Yargeau, Joe Kolavo, Rachel Kolavo, Jeremey (Francesca) Kolavo and Chloe Sannito. Numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.