WHITING, IN - Anne M. Kovach (nee Petrus) 95 of Whiting, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the South Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center, Gary. She was the beloved mother of Robert Kovach, late Richard Kovach and Diane (Joseph) Perhach; dear grandmother of Aimee Perhach and was the cherished sister of the late Martha V. Petrus; numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00am to time of services.

Anne Kovach was born on September 24, 1927 in Zborov, Slovakia to Charles and Anna (Hruska) Petrus. A lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale community, she was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1945. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR 81 and the Daughters of Isabella. She was a former member of the St. John Adult Choir, the Alleluia Community Choir and was one of the original "Pirohi Makers" at St. John's. Devoted to her family, Anne will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.