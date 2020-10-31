LOWELL, IN — Anne M. Kuban, 99, of Lowell, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning October 29, 2020, at her residence at Wittenberg Lutheran Village in Crown Point. She is survived by her daughters, Judith (Robert) Ghidotti, of Hobart, and Janice Little, of Chicago; grandson, Timothy (Sara) Ghidotti; and great-grandchildren, Grace and Graiden Ghidotti. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Andrew. Anne was a devoted member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church, where she was involved in numerous activities. She worked in the finance department at St. Anthony's Hospital, Crown Point, and after her retirement she continued as an active volunteer with their Pastoral Care Department. She was an artist, a beautiful seamstress, gardener and avid traveler. With husband and friends she traveled around the US, Europe and the Caribbean. She will be remembered for her delicious baking skills, amazing needlework projects, her generous heart and loving spirit.