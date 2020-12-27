DYER, IN - Anne M. Radde (nee Dominik), 92 of Dyer, passed away on Thursday December 17, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1928. She is survived by her children: Jon (Jenny) Radde, Ann Radde, Lynn (Kevin) Lane, cherished grandchildren: Kate Radde and Eric Lane; siblings: Irene Matz, Reverend Stanley Dominik, John (Pearl) Dominik, sister-in-law Dorothy Dominik and numerous nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her husband Herman; son Adam, granddaughter Julia, parents Joseph and Anna Dominik; siblings Sophie (Joseph) Hapak, Joseph (Mary) Dominik, Mary (Joseph) Hruskocy, Chester Dominik and brother-in-law Matthew Matz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church in Munster with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik officiating. Visitation will be at St Thomas More at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment directly at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Hania was born and grew up in Whiting IN and a graduate of George Rodgers Clark High School, Class of 1946. After high school she worked at CPT in Hammond and Atlas Cement Company in Buffington.
It's ironic that later in life she would visit the site of the old Atlas cement facility as part of her visits to the local casinos. She went on many adventures with her sister Irene and their mutual friends, traveling to Colorado, Wisconsin and of course Madura's Danceland in Robertsdale on the weekends. It was at Danceland where she met her future husband Herman. They married in 1954 and eventually settled in Munster. Anne was a lovely yet practical, no-nonsense woman. As a homemaker, she was an excellent cook and baker, making sure that there was always a new dessert and that her house was always CLEAN - ready for guests. Of course, she made sure that her three children also had those life skills. Anne was always on the go but easily found time for a good story, a great chuckle and lots of hugs for children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their children.
Anne was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Church where she was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society and longtime preparer of altar linens. She was perennially involved with her children's school activities volunteering whenever and wherever there was a need. Including but not limited to: The Girl Scouts and Bishop Noll Parents Club. Volunteering was not Anne's only activity, during the 70's and 80's she worked in the hardware, paint and men's clothing departments at Montgomery Wards in Munster retiring after 20 years of service. One of the things Kate and Eric will always remember about Grandma is swimming in the pool while she was still living in Munster. Of course, there was always snack time and helping Grandma make pickles wrapped in salami - a favorite. Could that be why Kate still enjoys pickles and salami? Eric fondly remembers the McDonald's visits after weekday morning Mass with Grandma and Auntie I. His tastes still run the same. Devoted to her family and friends, Anne will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Share Foundation or Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana (877) 206-9474. Anne was so touched with Make-A-Wish by the way they granted granddaughter Julia's wish at Give-Kids-the-World, Orlando. www.kishfuneralhome.net