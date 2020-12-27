Anne M. Radde

Anne was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Church where she was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society and longtime preparer of altar linens. She was perennially involved with her children's school activities volunteering whenever and wherever there was a need. Including but not limited to: The Girl Scouts and Bishop Noll Parents Club. Volunteering was not Anne's only activity, during the 70's and 80's she worked in the hardware, paint and men's clothing departments at Montgomery Wards in Munster retiring after 20 years of service. One of the things Kate and Eric will always remember about Grandma is swimming in the pool while she was still living in Munster. Of course, there was always snack time and helping Grandma make pickles wrapped in salami - a favorite. Could that be why Kate still enjoys pickles and salami? Eric fondly remembers the McDonald's visits after weekday morning Mass with Grandma and Auntie I. His tastes still run the same. Devoted to her family and friends, Anne will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.