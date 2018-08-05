BENNETT, WI - Anne M. Schmidt, age 98. Late of Bennett, WI and Whiting, IN, originally of Indiana Harbor. Passed away July 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Michael Luboya and the late John Schmidt. Loving mother of Carol (late Michael) Rowe. Cherished grandmother of Michaeline Gley and Mary Carol Rowe. Dearest great grandmother of Joseph (Tamiko) Klein, Amy (Mark) Cunningham, David (Jill) Klein, Brian (Gina) Gley, and Julie (Grant) Agee. Dear aunt of Mary, Bernadine, Andrew, Ben, late John, late Anthony, late Sonny, late Thomas, Helen Cecilia, and John, and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Anne is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Cecilia and siblings Cecilia, Mary, Theresa, Helen, and Thomas.
Anne belonged to the garden club, and also enjoyed hunting and fishing, reading, and going on senior group trips to the Casinos during her retirement days in Wisconsin. Anne was a devout Catholic, volunteering for many charitable causes during her memberships at Assumption Church in East Chicago Harbor and then at St. Benedict in Bennett, Wisconsin and St. Pius in Solon Springs, Wisconsin.
Memorial Mass Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Church 11000 West 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake, IN 46303. Inurnment to follow at St. John / St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY Cedar Lake, IN. 219-374-9300. www.elmwoodchapel.com.