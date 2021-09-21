Anne (Momchilovich) Zborowski

Anne was formerly employed at Bear Brand Hosiery, Montgomery Wards, and was retired from Sears Roebuck after 27 years of service. She was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in New Chicago, IN where she worked as a cook for 40 years until the age of 91. She specialized in Polish cuisine. Anne was an extremely proud mother to her musical sons. Her love of her husband and family were the most important thing in her life. Anne's secret of having such a long loving life was to be able to take care of family. When asked, her grandchildren each described Anne in one word: caring, funny, feisty, selfless, irreplaceable, spunky, stubborn, sharp, determined, ultimate hostess, great cook. Everyone will miss her chocolate chip cookies.