Anne (Momchilovich) Zborowski
Sept. 8, 1922 - Sept. 18, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Anne (Momchilovich) Zborowski, age 99 of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on September 8, 1922 in Gary, IN to Walter and Frances (Szubich) Momchilovich.
Anne is survived by her sons: Robert (Robin) Zborowski, Dennis (Patricia) Zborowski; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Beverly Zborowski; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Momchilovich; mother, Frances Momchilovich; husband, Joseph A. Zborowski; son, Joseph R. Zborowski; brothers: Ted Maynard, Walter Muncie, John Momchilovich; sisters: Mary Brewzuski, Sandy Ulozas.
Anne was formerly employed at Bear Brand Hosiery, Montgomery Wards, and was retired from Sears Roebuck after 27 years of service. She was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in New Chicago, IN where she worked as a cook for 40 years until the age of 91. She specialized in Polish cuisine. Anne was an extremely proud mother to her musical sons. Her love of her husband and family were the most important thing in her life. Anne's secret of having such a long loving life was to be able to take care of family. When asked, her grandchildren each described Anne in one word: caring, funny, feisty, selfless, irreplaceable, spunky, stubborn, sharp, determined, ultimate hostess, great cook. Everyone will miss her chocolate chip cookies.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 3530 Illinois St., Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.