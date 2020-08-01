× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN, IN - Anne Razumich (nee Janco), aged 87, of St. John, passed away July 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. She was born on September 20, 1932 in Whiting, IN, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Janco.

Survivors include her loving children and stepchildren: Elaine (Chuck) Skopelja, Bill Noonan, Lorraine (Terry) Stage, Mike Noonan, Paula (Robin) Bisseker, Jim (Gloria) Noonan, Tom Noonan and Maria (Bob) Zec, Jim (Ann) Adams, and Carol (Tom) Davey. Anne was the fond grandmother of Brooke (Patrick) Cassidy, Erin (Ozzy) Yesinnar, Mike (Christina) Skopelja, Ryan (Cate) Stage, Colin (Stephanie) Stage, Alison (Andrew) Giorgi, Ariel, Adlai and Sheminith Noonan, and Sean and Kyle Noonan.

Anne thoroughly enjoyed her great-grandchildren: Harper Stage, Rylee, Jack and Calvin Cassidy, Eva and Luca Yesinnar and Charlie Skopelja.

She is also survived by her first cousin, Anna May Troksa, and other cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of the Indiana University Northwest School of Nursing and worked at the St. Catherine Hospital Inpatient Behavioral Health Services as a psychiatric nurse. Anne received her nursing degree later in life and always claimed that her experience raising seven children was instrumental in caring for her psychiatric patients.