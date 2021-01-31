Anne Scepkowski

She is survived by daughters: Patricia (late Donn) Davidson, Pamela (David) Chamberlin, Pauline (Joe) Bryant; and son: Edward (Nadine Kulma) Scepkowski; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary (late Ron) Fata. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Scepkowski, and brother Michael B. Solomey.

Anne was born on March 18, 1927, in Czechoslovakia and moved to the United States when she was seven years old, settling in East Chicago, IN, and moving to Whiting, IN, after her marriage. Anne was a waitress for many years at Phil Smidt's Restaurant in Whiting prior to moving to Sun City West, AZ. After 20 years, she returned to IN and was a resident of Hartsfield Village in Munster.