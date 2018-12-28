LANSING, IL - Anne Therese Bieda, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, godmother, aunt, cousin, and dear friend to so many people, entered Heaven on Monday, December 10, 2018. She was born on July 19, 1929 in Harvey, IL to John and Sophie Drewno and grew up in Hammond, IN. She married Joseph Bieda in 1950 and they moved to Calumet City, IL and started a family. Later they moved to Lansing, IL. Anne was a devoted mother and grandmother and played a very active role in her children's lives. She was an active church goer and enjoyed being a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lansing.
As a teenager, Anne learned to play the drums. She often played in her brother's band, the Wally Wood Band, and stood-in for drummers in other bands when she went to dances. Music and dancing, meeting new people, and having fun were her passion. When her grandchildren, Nina and Joe, visited her, she loved to teach them to dance. She was very enthusiastic about baking. Anne baked delicious pies, cakes, and other pastries. Always the first to admit that she had a sweet tooth, Anne was constantly eager to try new baking recipes. She often baked for her neighbors and for the nuns at St. Ann's Parish.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Drewno. She also lost four siblings: Josephine Sanek, Sophie Rogowski, Walter Drewno, and John Drewno. Her loving husband, World War II Marine Corps veteran, Joseph Bieda, died 19 years after they were married. Anne's dear sons, Gregory and Joseph, also died before she passed. Anne is survived by her brothers: Frank (Ann) Drewno and Stan (Kathy) Drewno. Also surviving are her two sisters: Mary Ann (Fred) Hall and Helen (Ronald) Majewski. Anne has two surviving daughters: Holly (Mark) Bieda, their children: Nina and Joseph; and Rosemary (Thomas) Bieda Tomko.
A memorial mass for Anne is scheduled for Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Ann's Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Anne's life. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Anne's arrangements.