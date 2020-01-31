Anne Thomas (nee Ruczak)

passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Anne is survived by her loving children Sharon (Roger) Murphy and Karen (Michael) Clifford. Loving grandmother of Michael (Jen) Murphy, Neil Murphy, Meghan (Christopher) Sanchez, Jennifer (Douglas) Dwyer, Erin (Tyler) Broders, and Colleen (John) Parnitzke; and great grandmother of Reese, John, Martin, Danny, Molly, Conor, Quinn, Shea Patrick, Luke, and Benny. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband Eugene B. Thomas, loving parents Jakim and Mary Ruczak and siblings Joseph (Mamie), Toni, John (Mary), Mike (Stephanie), Lee (Rudy), Olga (William), Marjorie, and Helen (William).

A Celebration Of Life for Anne will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at Gaelic Park, 6119 147th Street, Oak Forest, IL with a service beginning at 1:30 PM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. After the service friends are welcome to visit with the family until 5:00 PM.

Anne was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for all animals. In the spring she enjoyed and took great pride in her flower beds. She was an extremely hard worker which she instilled in her family. Anne never met a stranger; she always had a pleasant smile and made everyone feel welcome. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com