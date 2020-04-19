Anne V. Traina (nee Verbich)

She was most proud of her family and the times spent together celebrating. She enjoyed going with Frank to watch her kids and grandkids play sports. She was an avid bowler and always enjoyed playing in leagues. She was a longtime member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church and a current member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. At SS Peter and Paul, she was very involved in the Altar and Rosary Sodality. They organized and hosted the Holiday Bazaar for many years and raised a significant amount of money for the church. The ladies spent several hours every Wednesday hand sewing felt ornaments, tree skirts, Advent calendars, and stockings for the bazaar. Anne was a graduate of Froebel High School, Class of 1940.