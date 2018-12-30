HOBART, IN - Anne Wagner, age 90 of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018. Survived by husband of 69 years, Frank; daughter, Andrea (Bill) Lashenik; three grandchildren: David (Stacy) Lashenik, Becky Lashenik, Alexis (John) Considine; four great-grandchildren; dear friend, Violet Rich. Preceded in death by son, Gary Wagner.
Anne was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1946. Anne was a member of CFU Lodge 170.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
