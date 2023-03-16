Feb. 1, 1931 - March 8, 2023

Anne Wegrzyn (nee Kucan), age 92, of Phoenix, AZ peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

She is survived by her three children: Karol Siwietz of Valparaiso, IN, Walt M. Wegrzyn of Sun City West, AZ, Kathy (Steve) Brown of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren: Nick Siwietz and 1LT Nerissa Siwietz; Arie, Carlie, Zoie Brown; brother Joe (MaryKay) Kucan; sister Helen (Amar) Sidhu; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at Camino Del Sol in SCW, AZ on March 17th at 9:00 a.m. A Mass at St Mary's Church in Griffith IN will be said in her memory on May 28 at 11:30 a.m.

Anne raised her four children in Griffith IN and then retired to SCW, AZ in 1994 with her beloved husband. Anne loved to dance, cook and bake and enjoyed her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter and her son Stephen.