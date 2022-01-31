May 21, 1933 - Jan. 28, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Anneliese M. Gillis, 88, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. She was born May 21, 1933 in Berlin, Germany to George & Hedwig (Pietsch) Folkers and emigrated to the U.S. in 1959. Anneliese began her career with Mercy Hospital in Gary before working as a fashion model with Evelyn's School of Charm in 1960.
On June 17, 1961 she married Nicholas R. Gillis who preceded her in death in 2014. Survivors include their daughter, Virginia (Bruce) Motkowski of Dyer; grandchildren: Jeremy (Kelly) Shiplov, Eric (Mila) Shiplov, Kyle Shiplov & Joy (Jason) Jurgenson; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Brady & Adler; and brother-in-law, Raymond (Sandy) Gillis. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Melitta Cook; and brother, Gunter Folkers.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. Private entombment Friday at Graceland mausoleum.