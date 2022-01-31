 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anneliese M. Gillis

  • 0
Anneliese M. Gillis

May 21, 1933 - Jan. 28, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Anneliese M. Gillis, 88, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. She was born May 21, 1933 in Berlin, Germany to George & Hedwig (Pietsch) Folkers and emigrated to the U.S. in 1959. Anneliese began her career with Mercy Hospital in Gary before working as a fashion model with Evelyn's School of Charm in 1960.

On June 17, 1961 she married Nicholas R. Gillis who preceded her in death in 2014. Survivors include their daughter, Virginia (Bruce) Motkowski of Dyer; grandchildren: Jeremy (Kelly) Shiplov, Eric (Mila) Shiplov, Kyle Shiplov & Joy (Jason) Jurgenson; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Brady & Adler; and brother-in-law, Raymond (Sandy) Gillis. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Melitta Cook; and brother, Gunter Folkers.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. Private entombment Friday at Graceland mausoleum.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts