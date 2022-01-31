VALPARAISO, IN - Anneliese M. Gillis, 88, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. She was born May 21, 1933 in Berlin, Germany to George & Hedwig (Pietsch) Folkers and emigrated to the U.S. in 1959. Anneliese began her career with Mercy Hospital in Gary before working as a fashion model with Evelyn's School of Charm in 1960.