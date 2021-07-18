 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 1971 - July 9, 2021

Annette "Annie" Gonzalez, 49, was born November 8, 1971 to her parents Guadalupe "Lupe" and Alfred "Freddy" Gonzalez. She passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 in Merrillville, IN. Annette is preceded in death by her beloved brother Alfredo "Peachie" Gonzalez; sister-in-law Rosa "Rosie" Irene Gonzalez and grandparents Jose and Manuela Arroyo. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving parents: Guadalupe "Lupe" and Alfred "Freddy" Gonzalez; brothers: Jose "Joey" and Michael "Mikey" Gonzalez; sons: Anthony "P-Nutt" and Joshua "Butta" Addison; grandkids: Aveon, Daveon, Bentley, Carmelo, Egypt, Cairo, and Monee'Von; godparents: Imirce Arroyo, Jose "Paco" Arroyo, Marilyn Arroyo and Sally Gonzalez; special friend Quincy Graham; and a host of other family and friends.

