CROWN POINT, IN - Annette McMahon (nee Crozier), age 92, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Wittenberg Lutheran Village. Annette was the beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Maureen (Joseph) Gurican, Eileen (the late Joseph) Eschbach, Dr. Kathleen (Patrick) Casey, Kevin (Marilynn) McMahon, Dr. Jeannine (Ronald Couch) McMahon, Francine (Dennis) Fioretti and Robert (Jill) McMahon; cherished grandmother of nineteen and their spouses; fond great-grandmother (G.G.) of twenty-four; and her many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. 'My time on earth has ended, but the next trip will be just as wonderful. I have loved you all dearly.'
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 PM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating.A private burial will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annette's memory to Wittenberg Lutheran Village.
Sign Annette's online guestbook and view directions at:
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500