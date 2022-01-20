Annette J. Van Vossen

LANSING, IL - Annette Joy Van Vossen (nee Fronville) of Lansing, IL went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 14, 2022 at age 71. Beloved wife of Calvin Van Vossen and loving mother: of Michelle (Dave) Ross, Eric (Debbie) Van Vossen, Vincent Van Vossen, Chad (Melissa) Van Vossen and Shane (Amy) Van Vossen. Loving grandmother: of Nathan, Audrey, Jacob, Sofia, MaKayla, MaKenzie, Cayden, Emily and Leah, and dear twin sister of Yvette (John) Huisenga. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Annette was preceded in death by her loving parents: Cecil and Winnifred (VanKuiken) Fronville.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Annette will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with Rev. Cal Aardsma officiating. Mrs. Van Vossen will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, Illinois.

Annette was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a devoted and faithful member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Lansing, Illinois. Annette was a diehard Cubs and Notre Dame fan for many years. Annette truly loved all animals especially her dogs. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family every chance she got. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Annette's name to a Humane Society of your choice. www.schroederlauer.com