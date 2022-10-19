Annette J. Welbourn

July 26, 1925 - Sep. 15, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - On Thursday, September 15, 2022 our family lost our beloved matriarch, Annette Jean Welbourn, at the age of 97.

Annette was born July 26, 1925 in Chicago. After moving to New York City for grade school and high school Annette's family returned to the Chicago area and decided on Valparaiso as an alternative to living in the city. Annette graduated from Valparaiso University and used her degree in business and finance throughout her life.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Annette excelled in volleyball, golf, and bowling. Only retiring from golf and bowling leagues in recent years. Annette was a parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church and a member of The Oasis Club. She enjoyed travel and took every opportunity to see the world. Annette cherished her many friendships from all her sporting, travel, and social activities.

Annette was preceded in death by her mother, Hannah M. OFS (O'Donoghue); and father George W. Welbourn; brother George J.; niece Dorothy Hughes (Welbourn); and great-nephew Tony Hughes.

Survived by niece, Patricia Shaddox, OFS (Welbourn); great-niece Michelle Anne Cooley; great-grand nieces: Ailish, Maeve, and Aoife McAleer; great-niece Amy Campbell; great-grand nieces and nephews: Michael, Alyssa, and Emily Mays and Thomas Bright; great-nephew, Benjamin Hughes; sister-in-law, Ethel Stadler (Grossinger-Welbourn).

Friends may meet with family at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Burial of Cremains, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside IL.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 219-462-3125.