FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Annette L. Tempco (nee Borgman), age 91, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 3, 2018. She is survived by three sons: Dale (Georgia) Tempco, Jay (Lorrie) Tempco, and Todd (Meg) Tempco; six grandchildren: Jason (Kristin), Josh (Kathy) Tyler (fiancee Chloe), Nathan, Alyssa, and Ashley Tempco; and one great granddaughter: Madeline Tempco. Mrs. Tempco was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years: George; son: Gary; and siblings: Ray, Charles, Alfred, and Nellie.
Friends are invited to visit with Mrs. Tempco's family on Monday, August 6, 2018 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00 AM. Mrs. Tempco will be laid to rest next to her husband in Oakridge Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Church, 2740 Indiana Ave, Lansing, IL.
Mrs. Tempco was a founding member of Grace Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She became an avid golfer in her 60's and made two holes-in-one. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and she will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com