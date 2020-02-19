MUNSTER, IN/NAPLES, FL - Annette Lorraine Kocal, age 80 of Munster, IN and Naples, FL passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Annette was born on July 25, 1939 in Hammond, IN to the late, Peter T. and Lorraine Kocal and was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Kocal. She is survived by sister-in-law, Ruth Kocal; best friend, Jean Rawson of Naples, FL; nieces, Kristi (Michael) Johnson, Kimberly (late Michael) Eisha and Jennifer (Brian) Czarny; great nieces and great nephew, Steven Johnson, Lauren (Edward) Wetzel, Kaitlyn Costello, Emily Eisha and Katherine Eisha.

Annette was a graduate of Hammond High School, received a B.S. and M.S. from Indiana University and an Educational Specialist Degree from Nova University Florida. While at I.U., Annette was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and the Singing Hoosiers. Annette began her career teaching in Hammond, IN. She then taught school for the Department of Defense in Okinawa and Hanau, Germany. She returned to teaching in Hammond, IN and was licensed Realtor. Annette moved to Naples, FL in 1986 where she taught Language Arts at Pine Ridge Middle School. She was a Golden Apple Teacher of Distinction for many years. Annette retired from teaching in 2008. Annette was a member of the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church in Naples, FL and sang in the choir for many years. She was an avid runner and completed the Chicago Marathon in 1986 alongside her brother Larry.