EAST CHICAGO, IN - Annette M. Paynes, 76, of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago IN. The journey of life for Annette Marie Paynes began in February of 1946. Annette was born to the union of Willie and Lucinda Davis in East Chicago, IN. She was the third of four children born to this union: Edgar, daughter Baby Lee, and Jeanette Davis. Annette married Cordell Paynes in 1966 in East Chicago, Indiana. To this union two children were born, Adrian and Cory (Crashon) Paynes, both of East Chicago, IN. She was employed at the City of Chicago Housing Authority for a few years. She then began employment at the City of East Chicago Housing Authority as a PHA Manager, where she retired from after 34 years of dedicated service.