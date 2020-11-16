EAST CHICAGO - Annias "Sonny" Weathersby was born in Grenada, MI to Lola Mae McAdory and Annais Weathersby on August 13, 1936. He attended Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, in. Sonny was employed at Inland steel mill for 36 years. Sonny exchanged time for eternity on Friday November 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents: Lola Mae McAdory Annais Weathersby; sons: Ronnie, Sean and Shannon Weathersby. He leaves to cherish his memory of his loving and devoted wife, Apostle Charlie Hardaway Weathersby; sons: Daryl Weathersby, Reggie (Leseandra) Weathersby; daughters: Sherry (Jimmie) Gates, Adrienne Weathersby, Michelle Weathersby, Sharon (Mike) Jackson daughter in law Angela Weathersby.