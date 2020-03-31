GARY, IN - Annie Belle Dillard-Watts (A.K.A. "Queen") passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1927 to Eddie and Mattie Dillard in Barbour County, Alabama. She was the youngest of seven siblings.

She was joined in holy matrimony in 1944 with Johnnie Watts. Into this union, five children were born. They moved to Indiana in 1952, first to East Chicago and then in 1960 to Gary, Indiana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her son, James Watts; and her son-in-law, Ralphael Graham. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Margaret Robinson, Gary, IN; sons: John Watts, New Haven, CT. and Samuel (Brenda) Watts, Gary, IN; daughters: Lois (Phillip) Turner, Gary, IN and Mary Graham, Morristown, NJ; grandchildren: Andre Turner, John Wood, Angelique Turner, Jabari Watts, Anne Graham, Chad Watts, Samuel Watts Jr. and Kelly Watts; also six great-grandchildren, and many relatives and loved ones.

A private service will be held on April 1, 2020, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Watts family during their time of loss.