CROWN POINT, IN - Annie Dubowski (nee Domoras), age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Annie is survived by her daughter, Domora "Demi" (Kendall) Greene; granddaughter, Anastasia Greene; brothers: George Domoras and William Domoras; sister-in-law, Cally Domoras; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Annie was preceded in death by her daughter, Ronale "Squeaky" Dubowski in 1989; parents: Thomas and Angeline Domoras; brother, James Domoras; nephew, James Thomas Domoras; sister and brother-in-law: Fannie and Dominic Perez.

Annie was a retired employee of United States Steel. She was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the Daughters of Penelope, Mentor Chapter 81, and the Order of the Eastern Star-Eastern Chapter.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 23, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a Trisagion Service starting at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Dimitri Burikas officiating. Private Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.