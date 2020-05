Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Annie Glover, 64, of East Chicago, IN passed away May 14, 2020 at her home in East Chicago, IN. All funeral services are private. Live streaming services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 beginning at 2:00PM CST. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.