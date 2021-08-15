EAST CHICAGO, IN - Annie Lee Scott age 88, of East Chicago, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Moses Caregivers in Valparaiso IN.

She is survived by two daughters: Delphine Scott and Alma Scott; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four sisters; two brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Ave. East Chicago, Rev. Carlton Barnes, Pastor; Evangelist Eva Ford officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 Friendship Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Scott family during their time of loss.