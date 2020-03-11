SOCORRO, NEW MEXICO - Annie Lou (Davis) Spitler, artist, loving wife, and mother of five children, died at age 93, March 3, 2020, in Socorro, New Mexico. Born in Ft. Meyers, FL, March 27, 1926, Annie grew up in the coastal town of Bath, NC. She was valedictorian of her high school class, graduating at age 16 in 1942. While attending UNC Women's College in Greensboro in 1944, Annie met Loring West Spitler, a WWII Army Air Corps soldier from Indiana. Annie and Loring (aka Lou and West) wed September 6, 1945, at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bath, the oldest church in North Carolina. The couple lived in many places during their 62 years together from Wheeler, IN, to Albuquerque, NM; Fullerton, CA, where they raised their family, to Taos, NM, where they retired in the late 1980s.

Annie was passionate about landscape painting in oil, watercolor and pastel. She was educated, earning a BA in Art Education from Cal State Fullerton in 1969. In New Mexico, she had a career in clerical and library work at state universities in Las Cruces, Portales, and Albuquerque. Genealogy research and family history became a focus in her latter years.

Annie is preceded in death by husband, Loring W. Spitler; her parents, Robert and Senia Davis; siblings, Robert Davis, Jr. (Anna); Jean Cunningham (Dick). She is survived by her five children: Karen Schueler (Fred) of Newark DE, Loring Spitler, Jr. (Janet) of San Diego CA; Mark Spitler (Gail) of Apex NC; Richard Spitler (Joan) of Portland OR; and Priscilla Spitler of T or C; ten grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren across three continents. She will be greatly missed by her Indiana nieces and nephews. A service celebrating Annie's life is planned for Saturday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m., at the MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso. Interment will follow in Kentland, IN, by her husband's side at the historic Spitler-Buswell Cemetery.