VALPARAISO, IN - Anthony A. Rinchak, age 66 of Valparaiso, passed away on December 5, 2018.
Anthony, also known as Tony or TR, was born on February 12, 1952 in Gary, IN to Albert and Ann Rinchak, both of whom preceded him in death.
Anthony is survived by his siblings: Albert David Rinchak (late Linda) of Crown Point, Michael (Ruth) Rinchak of Chesterton, and Kathleen Marie Nielsen of Westville; his nieces and nephews: Anna, Michael (Mercedes), Catherine, Rebecca, Bonnie, and Laurie; his aunts, Shirley (Mike) Corey of Valparaiso and Harriet (Bob) Hill of Gary; and by his many cousins. He is also preceded in death by his grandparents.
Anthony was a member of the Lion's Club International and was also a member of Jaycees. He was an avid conservationist and Geologist, and a lover of National Parks.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S. 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memories may be shared at: