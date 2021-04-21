Anthony B. 'Tony' Mican

Tony was born on October 24, 1925, in Joliet, IL, to Joseph and Mary Furto. He was the second youngest of 11 children, but later moved to East Chicago, IN, to live with his aunt and uncle, John and Kristina Mican, who later adopted him, even though he maintained all ties with his large family. After graduating from East Chicago Washington High School, Tony started working at Inland Steel and then went into the Army, serving from 1943-45. Returning to civilian life, he went back to Inland Steel and continued working there until his retirement in 1985, earning an accounting degree along the way. He married Margaret "Peg" O'Neill in 1951 and they enjoyed 31 wonderful years of marriage before she passed away in 1982. Tony was a man of many talents and interests who could fix anything. He loved to cook, bake nut rolls and read. His knowledge of history, politics, art, woodworking and healthy living was limitless. As a member of St. Michael's Parish, he sang and played the organ in the choir and worked as the caretaker at the cemetery until he "retired" at age 85 or so. One of his favorite things was music and pipe organs. In his basement was a pipe organ that he received from a church that had closed. He had many years of enjoyment playing that organ along with the other multiple organs in his home. His love of nature was abundantly displayed through all the bushes, flowers and trees in his yard. The local school children would come to his yard to collect leaves for their annual leaf collections. He built a stone shed, paths and a stone wall all around his backyard from stones that he had collected over the years. His annual garden produced many vegetables until it turned into a bird haven.