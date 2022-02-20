 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anthony B. "Tony" Pineda

Anthony B. "Tony" Pineda

Aug. 13, 1941 - Feb. 16, 2022

MILLER, IN - Anthony B. "Tony" Pineda, age 80, of Miller, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. He was born on August 13,1941 in East Chicago, IN, to the late Eliseo and Antonia Pineda. He was a retired respiratory therapist at Southlake Methodist Hospital. He was a man who loved working with stain glass, making models and photography. Tony was a member of American Legion Post 279. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Tony is survived by his son, Gerald (Rose) Pineda; three grandchildren: Isaac (Meghan), Dakota, and Bryce; one great granddaughter, Melina; and many other loving family members and friends.

Tony is preceded in death by his son, Douglas; his first wife: Marguerite (nee Maravilla) Mauk; his parents; and brother, Eliseo Pineda.

In lieu of flowers donations in Tony's memory would be appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905.

A funeral service for Tony will be held Monday, February 21,2022 at 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN. Cremation will follow. A visitation will be Monday, February 21,2022 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart, IN. (219)942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com

