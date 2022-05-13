Oct. 28, 1964 - April 12, 2022

RICHMOND - Anthony "Boo" Darryl Alston, passed away on April 12, 2022 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. He was born October 28, 1964 in Gary, Indiana to Jimmy and Larcine Bowman Alston.

Anthony grew up in Gary, where he graduated from Horace Mann High School class of 1983. He received an honorable discharge after serving four years in the US Navy. Prior to moving to Indiana he work for the State of California Department of Corrections at Chino Prison for men for 15 years. He was currently employed at Interfaith Apartments in the maintenance department.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jimmy and Larcine Alston; siblings: James, Jerry, Eddie, Johnny and Sharnie.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Sharon Alston; children: Nicholas of Kentucky, Nicole (Erroll) of Virginia, Mark, Sean and Ashley all of California; eight grandchildren: Di'Mond, Dominique, Camille, Karter, Brennan, Khalil, Caysen and Kaiden; siblings: Nelson (Murial) of Aurora, CO, Tony (Lorecia) of Las Vegas, NV, Diane of Indianapolis, IN, Betty (Roosevelt) of Indianapolis, IN, Michael (Kim) of Cordova, TN, Sandra of Gary, IN; brothers-in-law: Michael and Marvin Lewis (Tracy); sister-in-law, Sarita Lewis; best friend, Gary Drummer of Corona, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 14, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Chateau Banquets, 530 W 61st Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410.