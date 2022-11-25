Anthony D. Hannagan, age 85 of Peotone, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mr. Hannagan is survived by his three children: David (Rhonda) Hannagan, Patricia (Bud) Flick, and Scott Hannagan; five grandchildren: Cheryl (Chad) Hoard, Chris Glancy, Richard Banke, Kristen (Phil) Stanford, and Megan (Jake) Hennis; five great-grandchildren: Hanna, Katie, and Jacob Hoard, Bailey and Ian Glancy; and one brother: Leonard (Mary) Hannagan. Mr. Hannagan was preceded in death by his loving wife Marjorie (Anderson) Hannagan; his parents: Herbert and Edna (Daehn) Hannagan; two sisters: Patricia Goff-Weber and Diane Poninski; and one brother: Herbert Hannagan.

Funeral services for Mr. Hannagan will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2502 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL. Mr. Hannagan will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing following the service. Friends are invited to visit with the Hannagan family on Sunday, November 27 from 2:00-6:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Hannagan's name to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church.

Mr. Hannagan was retired from United Parcel Service after 36 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, watching all Chicago sport teams, and Notre Dame football. www.schroederlauer.com