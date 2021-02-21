RENSSELAER - Anthony E. Farler Sr., age 59 of Rensselaer, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Survived by wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Farler; two children: Anthony (Tiffany) Farler Jr. and Brian (Caiti) Farler; three grandchildren: Evangeline (Chris Bolton) Farler, Anthony Farler III, and Philip Farler; sister, Wanda Moser; brother and sister in-laws: Jill Pena, Tony (Valerie) Pena, Greg Pena, Susan (Richard) Peterson, Pam Pena, and Patricia Simms; special friend, John Costello; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by son, Philip Farler; parents, Eugene and Hazel Farler; brother, Greg Farler; brother-in-laws, Ronald Moser and Steven Pena; in-laws, Antonio and Evangeline Pena; nephew, Charles Pena.

Anthony love to hunt, yet all animals loved him! He enjoyed traveling with his family. Anthony worked 15 years at Gypson and 19 years at U.S. Steel.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. til 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel. Cremation to follow. Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.