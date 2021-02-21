 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anthony E. Farler Sr.

Anthony E. Farler Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony E. Farler Sr.

RENSSELAER - Anthony E. Farler Sr., age 59 of Rensselaer, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Survived by wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Farler; two children: Anthony (Tiffany) Farler Jr. and Brian (Caiti) Farler; three grandchildren: Evangeline (Chris Bolton) Farler, Anthony Farler III, and Philip Farler; sister, Wanda Moser; brother and sister in-laws: Jill Pena, Tony (Valerie) Pena, Greg Pena, Susan (Richard) Peterson, Pam Pena, and Patricia Simms; special friend, John Costello; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by son, Philip Farler; parents, Eugene and Hazel Farler; brother, Greg Farler; brother-in-laws, Ronald Moser and Steven Pena; in-laws, Antonio and Evangeline Pena; nephew, Charles Pena.

Anthony love to hunt, yet all animals loved him! He enjoyed traveling with his family. Anthony worked 15 years at Gypson and 19 years at U.S. Steel.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. til 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel. Cremation to follow. Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Plane drops debris during emergency landing

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts