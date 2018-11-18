GARY, IN - Anthony Edward Kosalowski, age 94 of Gary, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018.
Survived by his sister, Ann Witter of Chicago.
Anthony was a World War II Air Force veteran. He was a retired school teacher from the Lake Ridge School System. Anthony was a graduate of St. Casimir Catholic School, Gary and Tolleston High School, Class of 1943. He was an alumnus of Indiana University and received a Masters degree from Valparaiso University.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. to travel in procession to Calumet Park Cemetery for graveside services.
