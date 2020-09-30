 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anthony J. Aguilar Sr.

Anthony J. Aguilar Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony J. Aguilar, Sr.

Anthony J. Aguilar Sr. "Papa Dude" / "Tony"

HOBART, IN - Anthony J. Aguilar Sr. 78, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Hobart, IN. Tony was born on October 24, 1941 and raised in Gary, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesus and Josefa (Martinez) Aguilar.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosemary (Padron) Aguilar.

His legacy lives on through his children: Dawn (Ed) Stojancevich, Anthony (Sheila Johnson) Aguilar, Jr.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Masks are required to enter building and social distancing strongly encouraged. For information, please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts